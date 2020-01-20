Escambia BOCC Weekly Meeting Schedule
January 20, 2020
Here is a schedule of Escambia County public meetings this week:
Tuesday, January 21
Board of Electrical Examiners – 9 a.m., 3363 W. Park Place
Pensacola-Escambia Promotion and Development Commission – 10 a.m., 418 W. Garden St.
FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance Board of Directors – 1 p.m., 418 W. Garden St.
Youth Commission – 4:30 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place
Wednesday, January 22
Coffee with the Commissioner – Jeff Bergosh, District 1 – 6:30 a.m., Hardee’s Restaurant, 2500 Wilde Lake Blvd.
Development Review Committee – 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 W. Park Place
Medical Examiners Search Committee – 2 p.m., M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building, 190 W. Government St.
Florida First Sites Round II Kick Off Meeting – 2:30 p.m., 1000 College Blvd.
Mass Transit Advisory Committee – 3 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 W. Park Place
Santa Rosa Island Authority Committee Meeting – 5 p.m., 1 Via de Luna
Thursday, January 23
BCC Public Forum – 8:30 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, BCC Meeting Room, 221 Palafox Place
BCC Regular Meeting – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, BCC Meeting Room, 221 Palafox Place
