Escambia BOCC Weekly Meeting Schedule

Here is a schedule of Escambia County public meetings this week:

Tuesday, January 21

Board of Electrical Examiners – 9 a.m., 3363 W. Park Place

Pensacola-Escambia Promotion and Development Commission – 10 a.m., 418 W. Garden St.

FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance Board of Directors – 1 p.m., 418 W. Garden St.

Youth Commission – 4:30 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place

Wednesday, January 22

Coffee with the Commissioner – Jeff Bergosh, District 1 – 6:30 a.m., Hardee’s Restaurant, 2500 Wilde Lake Blvd.

Development Review Committee – 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 W. Park Place

Medical Examiners Search Committee – 2 p.m., M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building, 190 W. Government St.

Florida First Sites Round II Kick Off Meeting – 2:30 p.m., 1000 College Blvd.

Mass Transit Advisory Committee – 3 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 W. Park Place

Santa Rosa Island Authority Committee Meeting – 5 p.m., 1 Via de Luna

Thursday, January 23

BCC Public Forum – 8:30 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, BCC Meeting Room, 221 Palafox Place

BCC Regular Meeting – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, BCC Meeting Room, 221 Palafox Place