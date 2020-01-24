Ensley Woman Charged With Murder Of 16-Year Old; ECSO Seeks One For Questioning

January 24, 2020

An Ensley woman is facing a long list of charges in connection for shooting death  of a 16-year old, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an individual for questioning in the December 18 case.

Kristian Nealy Ard, 18, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, grand theft of a firearm, possession of cocaine with the intent to sell, manufacture and/or deliver, possession of a hallucinogen with the intent to sell, manufacture and/or deliver (three counts), possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, manufacture and/or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false information to law enforcement, evidence tampering (three counts), and contributing to the delinquency and/or dependency of a minor.

The ECSO said Thursday they are also looking for Andrew Nathaniel Manning for questioning only.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 9700 block of Grace Drive on December 18 where the the 16-year old was found shot. The victim was pronounced deceased on December 28 after he was removed from life support at Sacred Heart Hospital.

The ECSO executed a search warrant at the home and multiple items were recovered including ammunition and bloody Clorox wipes that were found in the trash. Crime scene techs noted that several bloodstains at the scene had smear marks indicating an attempt to clean part of the scene. In Ard’s car, the ECSO recovered ammunition, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, counterfeit money and a stolen pistol the ECSO says was used in the shooting.

Ard remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $680,000.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the whereabouts of Manning is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 