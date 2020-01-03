ECSO Looking For Attempted Murder Suspect

January 3, 2020

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a shooting suspect.

Phillip Isaac Bivins, 18, is wanted for attempted murder for a shooting on Thursday. The ECSO says he is considered armed and dangerous.

The Pensacola Police Department responded to Bayou Boulevard after a vehicle crashed into a ditch Thursday afternoon. They discovered a person in the car had been shot.

Individuals in the vehicle told police the victim was shot in the county, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office became involved. The men did not cooperate with questioning by deputies.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the whereabouts of Bivins is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

