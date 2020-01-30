ECSO: Drug Deal Goes Bad; Molino Man Drags Girl With His Pickup Truck

A $30 drug deal gone bad ended with a Molino man in jail after he allegedly dragged a girl with his pickup truck.

Trevor Hayes Ross, 20, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of aggravated child abuse and robbery by sudden snatching.

The underage female met with Ross after arranging by phone to purchase marijuana from Ross. After they met, Ross handed her a cigarillo packet that she presumed contained the agreed upon quantity of marijuana. But when she opened the package, she found it to be empty, according to an arrest report.

Ross reached out of his truck and snatched $30 in cash from the girl. She tried get the cash back, but Ross started to drive away as she hung onto his GMC Sierra pickup, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

She told deputies she was unable to let go and was dragged as he continued to accelerate, the report states. During the incident, she dropped her iPhone inside the cab of the truck. She then lost her grip and rolled on asphalt, sustaining multiple injuries. She was transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the truck at the Family Dollar at Blue Angel Parkway and Pine Forest Road by using the Find My Iphone app. The ECSO also received a call about the truck driving erratically. They were able to located the truck and take Ross into custody. The girl’s iPhone was located inside the truck.

Ross remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday with bond set at $52,500.