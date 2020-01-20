Deputies Seek Pickup In Connection With Fatal Shooting Last Week

Deputies are searching for a truck that may be connected to a fatal shooting in Escambia County.

Images were captured on video at Glass Drive and Michigan Avenue just minutes after a shooting about 7 p.m. January 13 at the intersection of Pipeline Road and Boswell Road that left 25-year old Julio Jacinto dead. He found inside a white sedan.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses saw a dark or gray Dodge pickup driving along Pineline Road at the time of the shooting. It was described as having a black toolbox in the bed with chrome handles, aftermarket HID lights and a loud dual exhaust.

Anyone with information about the shooting, the truck or the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.