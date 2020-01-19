Crash With Two Boulders Claims Life In Escambia County

January 19, 2020

A young woman lost her life after striking two boulders Saturday in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 19-year old Allanah Sharee Simmons of Milton was traveling east on Detroit Boulevard about a half mile east of Pine Forest Road. Troopers said her 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer left the roadway about 11:40 a.m. during “adverse conditions” and struck a large boulder along the shoulder of the roadway at a business entrance. The vehicle began to spin around and became wedged between the first boulder and a second boulder on the shoulder.

Simmons was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where she passed away from her injuries at 12:32 p.m.

File photo.

