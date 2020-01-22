Council On Aging In Desperate Need Of Space Heaters For The Elderly

January 22, 2020

The Council on Aging of West Florida is in desperate need of space heaters for elderly clients who often have no reliable source of safe warmth over the winter.

Donations can be made at 875 Royce Street or online at coawfla.org/donate.

The Council on Aging cannot accept donations of used heaters, because the agency cannot verify the safety of used appliances. Safety information is distributed with each space heater.

Individuals age 60 and over that are suffering in the cold should call (850) 432-1475 to request a space heater and verify heaters in stock before picking one up from 875 Royce Street in Pensacola. They are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and based on need.

