Company Files Suit Against Century Over Unpaid $19K Bill

A consulting company has filed suit against the Town of Century over an unpaid invoice that totals over $19,000.

In 2008, City Services, Inc. (CSI) entered into a contract with the town to provide consulting, maintenance and repair services to the town’s natural gas system. The town contracted with the company for an annual natural gas leak survey, pipeline evaluations, testing, rate reviews and other services. Without a timely termination notice, the agreement renewed annually.

According to a City Services bill dated January 8, 2020, the town fell behind on their $1,200 per month bill in October 2018 and last made a payment in December 2018. The bill has continued to accrue and with finance charges stands at $19,287.19.

In their lawsuit against the town, CSI claims they provided services to the town, but the town did not pay and did not object to the invoices. CSI is seeking $19,287.19 plus reasonable attorney’s fees and court costs.

At a recent meeting, the town council voted to have town attorney Matt Dannheisser attempt to settle the lawsuit for a lesser amount. Council President Ann Brooks said an email from Dannheisser to the council suggested the town might settle if the town was unable to produce “documentation”. Mayor Henry Hawkins told the council that the documentation had not been found.

The town denied a NorthEscambia.com public records request for the email, citing state statute that allows the exemption since the email discussed by the council dealt with the pending litigation. The town did not respond whatsoever to a November 27 public records request for a copy of the “most recent statement and/or past due notice showing amount owed to City Services”, but NorthEscambia.com otherwise obtained a copy of that bill.