Cold, Windy Day; Another Freeze Monday Night

With gusty north winds, Monday’s high will reach only the middle 40s, and Monday’s night’s low will be back in the upper 20s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 46. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 27. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers before 7pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7pm and 1am, then showers likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.