Century’s Gas Department Makes A Profit. Well, For A Month On Paper Anyway.

January 4, 2020

The Town of Century’s financially troubled gas department showed a profit on paper.

According to a balance sheet for November, the gas department had a profit of $9,162, much better than the 2 cents (that’s right, 2 cents) profit projected in the town’s budget.

But a closer look at the balance sheet shows the beleaguered department’s bottom line was boosted by $10,000 from the water department and $5,000 from the garbage department. Without the transfers, the gas department would have lost $5,837.27 for the month.

The transfer caused the garbage fund to show a $281.10 negative balance for the month. The water and sewer fund had an income amount of $11,207.16 after the $10,000 transfer to gas.

Century’s gas department ended the last fiscal year with a $222,304.75 loss for the 12 months ending September 30.

