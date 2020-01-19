Century Set To Finalize Employment Contract With Vernon Prather As Interim City Manager

The Town of Century is set to finalize an employment contract this week with Vernon Prather as interim city manager.

Prather will be paid $40 an hour for 30 hours per week, or $1,200 per week. He will have complete control over his work schedule and hours worked. If he exceeds 30 hours per week, he will not be paid overtime but will be allowed to take comp time off at his discretion. He will also receive a $600 per month vehicle allowance, but will not receive employee benefits such as vacation, retirement or insurance.

The council voted 4-1 back in December to hire Prather. Council member James Smith cast the dissenting vote, saying Prather was not Century’s “saviour” and that the town was getting “robbed”. Smith said the town could not afford Prather and could user the same funds to hire three employees.

Prather served Gulf Breeze in various positions from 2006 to 2017, including director of public services, operations consultant and assistant city manager. He also hold wastewater and water system certifications.

The council will have the right to suspend Prather with full pay and benefits at anytime if the council and Prather mutually agree, or if the council votes to suspend him for just cause after he’s been given 10 days notice.

If the council terminates Prather before the expiration of the contract, they will owe him a lump sum cash payment of six weeks salary. Prather can be terminated for cause including criminal conviction. If Prather resigns, he will provide 45 days advance notice, unless all parties agree otherwise.

If the council approves the employment contract with Prather, it will be retroactive to January 1. The contract will end December 1, 2020, unless extended.

The Century Town Council is set to vote on the contract during their regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.