Century Officially Hires Vernon Prather As Interim City Manager

The Town of Century has finalized an employment contract with Vernon Prather as interim city manager.

Prather will be paid $40 an hour for 30 hours per week, or $1,200 per week. He will have complete control over his work schedule and hours worked. If he exceeds 30 hours per week, he will not be paid overtime but will be allowed to take comp time off at his discretion. He will also receive a $600 per month vehicle allowance, but will not receive employee benefits such as vacation, retirement or insurance.

Prather began working for the town on a consulting basis as part of a $35 an hour package deal when Buz Eddy came on board in July. Prather served Gulf Breeze in various positions from 2006 to 2017, including director of public services, operations consultant and assistant city manager, while Eddy retired as Gulf Breeze city manager in 2017 after 25 years on the job. Prather holds wastewater and water certifications in addition his on the job experience.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.