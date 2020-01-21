Century Man Passes Away Following December Wreck

January 21, 2020

A Century man has passed away from injured he received in a wreck just before Christmas.

Richard Davis, 61, lost control of his Nissan Frontier on Highway 4A near Tulip Road about 7:15 p.m. on December 22. The pickup left the roadway and slammed into two trees.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free Davis. He was transported by Escambia County EMS as a trauma alert to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. He passed away on Saturday, January 18.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 