Century Man Passes Away Following December Wreck

A Century man has passed away from injured he received in a wreck just before Christmas.

Richard Davis, 61, lost control of his Nissan Frontier on Highway 4A near Tulip Road about 7:15 p.m. on December 22. The pickup left the roadway and slammed into two trees.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free Davis. He was transported by Escambia County EMS as a trauma alert to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. He passed away on Saturday, January 18.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.