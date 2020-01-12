Cantonment Woman Facing Multiple Drug Charges After Window Tint Violation Traffic Stop

A Cantonment woman is facing multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop for illegal window tint.

Angel Diane Maroone, 22, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Xanax), possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, introduction of contraband into a detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of Davis Highway and University Parkway on a vehicle that appeared to have window tint that was too dark.

The deputy tested the window tint, which allowed on a 12% light transmission, darker than the legal limit of 28%. The deputy observed Maroone to be nervous, smoking two cigarettes in six minutes.

Inside the vehicle, the deputy located a pink bag containing a small amount of methamphetamine, a “very large chunk” of methamphetamine, and a clear plastic bag containing Xanax. When Maroone was booked into the Escambia County Jail, corrections staff found a a plastic bag containing cocaine inside a body cavity, according to an arrest report.

Maroone remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $10,000.