Cantonment Man Sentenced To Prison For Two Cottage Hill Shots Fired Incidents

Thursday, a Cantonment man was sentenced to state prison for two shots fired incidents in Cantonment last year.

James Peter Tipton, 39, was found guilty of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. He was sentenced to four years in state prison with credit for 34 days served. He must pay $1,000 in restitution to the victim along with court costs and fines. Once released, he will be on probation for three years.

On July 13, 2019, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1800 block of Williams Ditch Road about 4 a.m. The victim reported that as he exited his vehicle someone driving a dark colored SUV fired two shots at him. About 7 a.m. deputies responded to another shots fired disturbance a short distance away in the 1400 block of Highway 95A. Tipton’s uncle reported that Tipton drove into his yard and entered his garage. The uncle observed Tipton removing guns from his SUV and placing them into the bed of the uncle’s truck. The victim also stated that Tipton fired two shots from a rifle into the woods.

A photo obtained NorthEscambia.com shows a bullet hole in the driver’s door of the reported victim’s pickup.

Tipton was taken into custody without incident. There were no injuries reported.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.