Cantonment Man Charged With Fleeing From Traffic Stop

A Cantonment man is facing a felony charge after allegedly fleeing from deputies attempting a traffic stop.

Kaderus Antonio Williams, 29, was charged with felony fleeing and eluding a law enforcement office and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

An Escambia County deputy on routine patrol activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop after spotting a Chevrolet Malibu with no headlights traveling north on Pace Boulevard. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, and the deputy lost visual contact.

A short time later,police located the vehicle at the address on the tag registration. A female at that location advised she had loaned the vehicle to Williams. He was also observed on surveillance video parking it and running after the attempted traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Williams was released from the Escambia County Jail on $11,000 bond.