Cantonment Man Charged In Cottage Hill Drive By Shooting

January 17, 2020

A drive-by shooting suspect that crashed his pickup into a tree in Cottage Hill last November has been arrested.

Kenneth Brandon Caughey, 34, was charged this week with three counts of felony aggravated assault, five counts of firing deadly missiles, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal mischief in connection with the drive-by shooting about 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019. No one was hit or injured by the gunfire.

A resident of Handy Road told deputies that someone in a black pickup stopped in front of her house and opened fire, taking some 6-10 shots at her home before speeding off towards McKenzie Road. Deputies found three bullet holes in the exterior of the home and numerous .40 caliber shell casings in front.

Caughey crashed his pickup into a tree in the area of a Handy Road and Williams Ditch Road. He and a juvenile passenger were transported to an area hospital in serious condition. Deputies said a .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic pistol was in plain sight where Caughey had been sitting in the vehicle.

Caughey remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $156,000.

The juvenile has also be charged in connection with the drive-by shooting.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 