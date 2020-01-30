Cantonment Man Charged For Fleeing Traffic Stop Before Causing Wreck

A Cantonment man is facing several charges after allegedly refusing to stop his vehicle for deputies before causing wreck Tuesday evening.

Kendrick Lamar Gross, 20, was charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance (Oxycontin) without a prescription, destroying evidence and opening a motor vehicle without a license. According to the ECSO, Gross attempted to hide narcotics in the woodline next to his wrecked car (pictured below).

Gross was released from the Escambia County Jail Wednesday night on a $17,000 bond.

A deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a sedan driven by Gross, but he fled, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy did not directly pursue the vehicle but did locate the crash a short time later.

Four people including two minors in the SUV were injured, along with a passenger in the car. All five were transported by Escambia County EMS to the hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released further details on the traffic crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.