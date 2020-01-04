Bratt Convenience Store Burglary Under Investigation

A burglary at a Bratt convenience store is under investigation.

The store clerk arrived at the Crossroads Store shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday to find that someone had broken the glass out of a front door. The exact time of the crime was not known; it happened sometime after closing Friday night.

The burglar took an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, from the small country store located at what is known as the “Bratt Crossroads” at the intersection of North Highway 99 and Highway 4.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.