Bratt Convenience Store Burglary Under Investigation
January 4, 2020
A burglary at a Bratt convenience store is under investigation.
The store clerk arrived at the Crossroads Store shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday to find that someone had broken the glass out of a front door. The exact time of the crime was not known; it happened sometime after closing Friday night.
The burglar took an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, from the small country store located at what is known as the “Bratt Crossroads” at the intersection of North Highway 99 and Highway 4.
Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
3 Responses to “Bratt Convenience Store Burglary Under Investigation”
this is terrible…my dad and mom used to own this very store..and lived across street from it going toward Canoe..Howard and Cora Cooper as they were known..then he sold it to his brother Lawrence and wife Doris Cooper…it is easy to see that it is closed when you go by it..dark inside and no cars there…don’t have to be inside job..just some person who thinks they can get something for nothing and not have to work for their money..crazy yes…sure hope they get caught…
>>Inside job? Or at least someone with knowledge about the store’s operating habits.
You could be right. How in the world would anyone learn the store’s “operating habits”? It’s not like stores put operating hours right there on the front door. Hmm..how would they know when it would be closed? We made need a real Sherlock to figure out if they saw operating hours on the door and the lights off before they smashed their way in. Oh, and if we bring Watson in to help, he mind find they actually put up a closed sign at night.
Inside job? Or at least someone with knowledge about the store’s operating habits.