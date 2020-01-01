Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle On Pine Forest Road

A bicyclist was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle midday Tuesday not far from Pine Forest High School.

Alfonce Smith, 56, was riding his bicycle north on the sidewalk of Pine Forest Road at Hillcrest Avenue about 11:45 a.m.

Wanda Harley, 67, was driving her Nissan Murano in the left turn lane of Pine Forest Road in order to turn onto Hillcrest Avenue. At the same time, Alfonce Smith, 56, was riding his bicycle north on the sidewalk of Pine Forest Road, entered the crosswalk and collided with the Nissan.

Smith was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in serious condition. Harley was not injured.

No charges were filed.

File photo.