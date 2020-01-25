Ball Registration Ends Today For Molino Ballpark, Continues For Northwest Escambia

Molino Ballpark

Molino Ballpark spring registration is underway through today.

Register for tee ball, baseball and softball through 11:45 p.m. on January 25 at www.molinoballpark.com. Further information and costs can be found on the website. In-park registration will also be available from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. today.

Northwest Escambia

Registration is underway from Northwest Escambia tee ball, baseball and softball. Registration is open online at www.nwebaseball.com through January 31. Additional information is available on the website.

In-person registration will also be held from 9 a.m. until noon on January 25 and February 1 at the Bradberry Park Fieldhouse.

