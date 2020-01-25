Ball Registration Ends Today For Molino Ballpark, Continues For Northwest Escambia
January 25, 2020
Molino Ballpark
Molino Ballpark spring registration is underway through today.
Register for tee ball, baseball and softball through 11:45 p.m. on January 25 at www.molinoballpark.com. Further information and costs can be found on the website. In-park registration will also be available from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. today.
Northwest Escambia
Registration is underway from Northwest Escambia tee ball, baseball and softball. Registration is open online at www.nwebaseball.com through January 31. Additional information is available on the website.
In-person registration will also be held from 9 a.m. until noon on January 25 and February 1 at the Bradberry Park Fieldhouse.
