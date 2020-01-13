Attorney General Barr Says Pensacola NAS Shooting Was Act Of Terrorism As Investigation Details Are Released

The deadly shooting December 6 at Naval Air Station Pensacola was an act of terrorism, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Monday afternoon as findings from the investigation were released.

Saudi Arabian Air Force 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, was “motivated by jihadist ideology”, Barr said, adding he posted a message last September 11 that “the countdown has begun” and visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York City on Thanksgiving weekend. He made additional posts on social media, including one just two hours before the attack.

Barr said reports were not accurate that Alshamrani was accompanied by other Saudi cadets during the attack, but several were in the area and took video of erupting chaos and cooperated with investigators.

The attorney general said 21 Saudi students were being expelled back to Saudi Arabia on Monday for derogatory sentiments, including anti-American messages posted on social media. Some also possessed child pornography. The 21 are not facing charges at this time.

Barr praised two U.S. Marines — Sgt. Ryan Maisel and Staff Sgt. Samuel Mullin — for their response to the shooting. They were outside Building 633 when they heard the gunfire and ran inside to confront the shooter. Their only weapon was a fire extinguisher pulled from a wall. They also performed CPR on victims.

The attorney general also praised the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for their response; Alshamrani was ultimately shot and killed by ECSO deputies.

Navy Airman Ryan Blackwell, who was shot five times, was also praised by Barr. “Ryan still managed to jump on top of a fellow sailor to keep her from being shot. He further assisted other students and helped them escape, while taking additional fire from the shooter,” he said.

Barr said Apple has not provided substantive assistance in unlocking two iPhones used by the shooter.

FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich said over 500 interviews were conducted during the investigation. He said the shooting lasted about 15 minutes, with Alshamrani engaged by military law enforcement about eight minutes after the first shots were fired. Alshamrani has 180 rounds of ammunition remaining.

Joshua K. Watson, Mohammed S. Haitham and Cameron S. Walters were killed and either others were injured in the attack.