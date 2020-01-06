Arrest Made In South Alabama Murder Of Century Native

An arrest has been made the murder of a Century man who was shot and killed December 30 in rural Alabama about 20 miles south of Auburn.

Deontra Jones, 20, confessed to the murder of 63-year old Robert Cannon, according to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said.

Jones was with a female in a vehicle parked on Shady Grove Lane, a lonely, rural dirt road in Hurtsboro, Alabama when Cannon was out walking his dog.

“This was a random situation,” Taylor said. Cannon, who owns the property on both sides of the road, walked up the pair in the vehicle. “He was questioning them about being there, about trespassing and that type of situation. Mr. Jones got out and started shooting at him. He ran, and he he chased him down the road. He ultimately shot him multiple times, killing him.”

The female has not been charged, Taylor said, because authorities do not believe she had anything to do with the shooting.

Family members tell NorthEscambia.com that Cannon is a native of Century and lived in Bogia for several years. He attended Century HIgh School.

The investigation is continuing.

Pictured to: Robert Cannon. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.