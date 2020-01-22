Former Longtime Brewton Mayor Ted Jennings Passes Away

Former longtime Brewton Mayor Ted Jennings has passed away while on vacation in Georgia. He was 75.

Jennings served as Brewton’s mayor from 1998 to 2012, and also worked as a local pharmacist.

Jennings is former president of the Alabama League of Municipalities where he continued to work with the League and the Municipal Workers Compensation Fund as a staff member of Millennium Risk Managers.

He is survived by his wife Susan, five children and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services have not yet been announced.