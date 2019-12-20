WWE Superstar Wrestler ‘Jimmy Uso’ Found Not Guilty Of Cantonment DUI

WWE superstar wrestler Jonathan Solofa Fatu of Cantonment, whose ring name is Jimmy Uso, has been found not guilty of driving under the influence.

Fatu was arrested on a DUI in July on Highway 297A Ann Escambia County deputy parked at Publix said observed a vehicle turn from Pine Forest Road onto Highway 297A, rapidly accelerate, and come very close to another vehicle. The vehicle’s speed was verified by radar at 86 mph in a 45 mph zone.

At 1:53 a.m., the deputy conducted a traffic stop on 33-year old Fatu in the area of Highway 297A and Brockwood Place, just south of Kingsfield Road in Cantonment. Fatu never took a sobriety test. He did not refuse bud asked that his lawyer be present.

It took an Escambia County jury an hour to find Fatu not guilty.

“And that is what the jury system is for. A cop cannot convict you. A cop can arrest you but they cannot convict you and that’s why we took it to the next level and plead not guilty and set out for a case trial,,” Futu’s attorney Greg Whibbs said.

A speeding ticket Fatu received will stand.