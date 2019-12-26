UWF Ends Season At No. 1 In Final AFCA Coaches Poll

The University of West Florida’s football national championship was confirmed in the latest coaches poll.

The UWF football team was voted number one in the final coaches poll as announced by the American Football Coaches Association this week.

UWF finished the season 13-2 after winning the program’s first national championship, 48-40 over Minnesota State, on Saturday night. The Argonauts rose 19 spots from 20 at the end of the regular season as they completed one of the most remarkable postseason runs in NCAA history, defeating three number one seeds and four-consecutive undefeated teams for the first time ever en route to the University’s 10th team national championship.

UWF received all 31 first place votes and is ranked number one in the coaches poll for the first time in history. The previous best was number two at the end of 2017 following the run to the title game that season, and during the first two rankings of 2018.

The Argos beat each of the other four teams in the top five during their 2019 run. MSU finished second, followed by Ferris State at No. 3, Lenoir-Rhyne at No. 4 and Valdosta State at No. 5. Wingate, UWF’s opening round opponent, ended the year at No. 19.

UWF was playing in it’s second NCAA Championship Game in four seasons of football. The team improved to 35-17 all-time after starting in 2016. The Argonauts are 9-1 in NCAA postseason games and own the highest winning percentage in D2 history among teams who have played a minimum of 10 playoff games.