Three More Red Bulbs Mark 12 Total Residential Fires This Month In Escambia County

Three more red bulbs have been placed on Escambia County’s “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath, now representing a dozen residential structure fires during the month of December.

The tenth fire occurred in the 8700 block of Rebel Acres Lane on Friday, Dec. 27. Escambia County Emergency Communications received a call at 4:32 p.m. about a mobile home fire. ECFR units arrived on scene to find flames and smoke showing. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire by 4:52 p.m. Their rapid response time prevented unrepairable damage from occurring to the structure. The mobile home was vacant. The Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

The eleventh fire occurred in the 5200 block of Plateau Road on Sunday, Dec. 29. Escambia County Emergency Communications received a call at 4:33 p.m. regarding a second mobile home fire. Upon arrival, ECFR units saw fire showing from the front of the structure. They had the fire under control by 5 p.m., but unfortunately, the structure appeared to be a total loss.

The twelfth fire occurred in the 8600 block of Grimsley Street on Monday, Dec. 30. Firefighters were dispatched at 6:46 a.m. Upon arrival, they saw smoke and flames showing from a single-story residential structure. Smoke alarms quickly alerted residents when the fire started, which helped them escape uninjured. Although firefighters arrived quickly, performed an aggressive fire attack and rescued a cat, the home still sustained damage. ECFR and the Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations found that a clothes dryer malfunctioned and apparently caused the fire.

Pictured: A mobile home fire on Rebel Acres Lane in Beulah. NorthEscambia.com photo.