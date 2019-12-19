Tate High Aggie Soccer Defeats Pine Forest 9-0
Tate High soccer beat Pine Forest Wednesday night and fell to Navarre Monday night.
Tate 9, Pine Forest 0
Wednesday night, the Tate Aggies defeated Pine Forest 9-0.
For Tate: Junior Owen Jacobs 2 goals, 1 assist; junior Logan Tyree 1 goal, 1 assist; senior Gustavo Pineda 2 goals, 2 assists; sophomore Sam Megginson 1 goal; junior Nathan Bailey 1 goal and 1 assist; senior Braedon Ladd 2 goals; and junior Calenj Arnevik 1 assist.
Up next, Tate Senior Night is this Friday versus Milton High at Ashton Brosnaham Stadium.
Navarre 4, Tate 1
Monday night, Tate lost to Navarre 4-1.
The lone goal was shot by Junior Nathan Bailey with the assist from Junior Logan Tyree.
NorthEscambia.com file photo by Mitch Arnevik, click to enlarge.
