Study To Determine If Century To Raise Water And Sewer Rates Again

The Town of Century is undertaking a study to determine if water and sewer rates should be increased on the heels of increases the last three years.

The rate study will be conducted as a no cost benefit to the town by the Florida Rural Water Association, and any increases will go before the town council for approval before consumers see higher rates on their bills. The study will look ta the rates paid by residential and commercial customers, including the Florida Department of Corrections for the prison.

The last increase was implemented over a three year period following a 2017 rate study.

Before the last rate increase, the average family of four customer using 5,000 gallons of water per month paid $18.65 for water and $13.00 for wastewater, for a total monthly bill of $31.65. After the three-year incremental rate increase, Century water and sewer customers pay 21.36 for 5,000 gallons of water and $27.59 for wastewater, for a total bill of $48.95.

The last step of the water and sewer rate increase was implemented in July 2019.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.