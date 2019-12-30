Silver Alert Issued For Missing Escambia County Man

A silver alert has been issued for an elderly missing Escambia County man.

Geronimo Somer Divina was last seen in the 6400 block of Birkhead Drive in Myrtle Grove just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was driving a 2003 silver Cadillac with Florida tag #ID20AK.

He is described as a 90-year old asian male.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9630 or 911.