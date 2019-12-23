See Santa On A Fire Truck In Century Tuesday Morning

The Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue will escort Santa through Century, Byrneville and Poplar Dell Christmas Eve morning on “Ladder 5″.

Here’s the complete itinerary, as provided by Century Fire and Santa (click here for a map):

We will leave Century Fire Station on Tedder Road at 08:00 AM.

From there we will head down Hwy 29 and make a quick pass by the new Century Park Apartments then West Hwy 4 to the Century Care Center.

We will leave Century Care Center heading back to Hwy 29.

Then we will travel Hwy 29 to East Pond Street and make the first right onto Jefferson Ave.

Zooming down Jefferson Ave. and making left on Front St.

Going down Front St. and turning right onto Mayo St.

Then Santa will go down Mayo St. and make a right onto Church St.

Will travel Church St. and make a left on Jefferson Ave. and fly down Jefferson St to make a left onto Mayo Ln.

Going down Mayo Ln. and making a right onto Mayo St. then a right on Hecker Rd.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will then travel along Hecker Rd. and will be making a left onto Jefferson Ave.

We will turn down Freedom Rd. and make a loop through Camellia Garden Apartments, then on to East Hwy 4.

Flying down East Hwy 4 and making a right onto Old Flomaton Rd.

You can catch them along Old Flomaton Rd as they zoom by and turn left onto East Cottage St. then making a right onto Ivey St.

Santa and his elveswill stop for a short period at the vacant lot beside Napa Auto Parts for kids that want a closer look! Pictures can be taken here but the kids will have to stand by the truck, Mr. Claus and Mrs. Claus can’t climb down!

Then we will head out West Stateline Rd and zoom around Shady Lane Apartments, then Byrneville area here he comes!

We will be traveling down West Stateline Rd/Hwy 4A and make left onto Killam Rd after a quick pass through Poplar Dell Church parking lot.

Travelling down Killam Rd. we will make a right onto West Hwy 4.

We will travel West Hwy 4 and Santa and his elves will stop for another short break at Byrneville Community Center! Bring the kids here to catch another closer look! Again pictures can be taken with kids standing by the truck but Mr. and Mrs. Claus can’t climb down!

Leaving Byrneville Community Center, you can catch a view of them zooming down Byrneville Rd all the way to Hwy 29.

Then the sleigh will be headed down Hwy 29 back to the Century Fire House on Tedder Rd so Mr. Claus and Mrs. Claus and the reindeer can get back to the North Pole to finish getting ready for Christmas Eve night!

Click map below to enlarge. NorthEscambia.com file photo.