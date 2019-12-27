Santa Rosa County K-9 Recovering After Being Hit By A Car

December 27, 2019

A Santa Rosa County K-9 is recovering after being hit by a car late Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to Bayou Drive in Milton for a battery where Sgt. Rich Aloy said the suspect refused to comply with multiple commands given by a K-9 deputy. After tasing the suspect was not successful, the deputy deployed K-9 Orkon using a feature that automatically opened his cruiser’s door. A slow moving vehicle that was passing by struck the dog as it exited.

K-9 Orkon was transported to a veterinarian for examination and was cleared with only a minor rash type injury.

“He was in good spirits when he left the vet,” Aloy said. “He will be on light duty for a few days and is expected to fully recover.”

The battery suspect, 42-year old Eric Mayhugh, fled and led other deputies on a foot chase. He was apprehended and booked into the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office without bond on charges including battery, petit theft first degree and resisting an officer.

Pictured top: Santa Rosa County K-9 Orkon was released from the veterinarian with minor injuries Thursday night. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

