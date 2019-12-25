Santa Makes Last Minute Visits Tuesday To Century And Flomaton

Santa made several last minute stops across the North Escambia area Tuesday morning, including Century and Flomaton.

In Century, Santa made a long loop on Escambia Fire Rescue’s “Ladder 5″ truck, visiting with boys and girls across Century, Poplar Dell and Byrneville.

Santa also made a quick run through Flomaton, escorted by the Flomaton Police Department, Flomaton Fire Department and MedStar EMS.

Pictured above and below: Santa rides Ladder 5 through Century Tuesday morning. Pictured bottom: Santa also paid a visit to Flomaton. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.