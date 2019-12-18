Portion Of Highway 29 To Be Dedicated To FHP Trooper Killed 30 Years Ago In Cantonment

A portion of Highway 29 will be dedicated Friday to the memory of a fallen Florida Highway Patrol trooper killed in wreck in Cantonment.

Highway 29 from Neal Road to Nine Mile Road will be designated as the “Trooper Milan D. Hendrix Memorial Highway”.

Hendrix was on routine patrol duty about 10 p.m. on the night of June 1, 1989, when he was involved in an accident with a log truck on Highway 29.

He was southbound in front of the paper mill in Cantonment as an empty log truck turned onto Highway 29. The patrol vehicle went under the trailer. Witnesses said he may have been in a pursuit at the time.

“Trooper Hendrix served the residents of our state with great honor as a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper” said Major Warren Fast, Florida Highway Patrol, Troop A Commander. “His service and dedication will forever be remembered.”

At the time of his death, Trooper Hendrix was 37 years old and had served the residents of Florida with the Florida Highway Patrol for nine years. Milan Hendrix’s brother, Marque Hendrix, was also a FHP trooper that patrolled North Escambia county. He has since retired after 30 years on the force.

A formal dedication ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Pensacola FHP station at 150 Stumpfield Road.