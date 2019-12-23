Overturned Log Truck, Spilled Logs Close Highway 97 For Hours; One Injured

December 23, 2019

An overturned log truck shut down Highway 97 for about five hours south of Walnut Hill Monday morning.

The driver lost control in a curve about 1.5 miles south of Tungoil Road  and overturned. The truck slid on its side for about 100 yards, destroyed the end of a guardrail before coming to rest against a guardrail on the opposite side of the road. Logs were spilled across a long section of the roadway.

The driver was transported by Escambia County EMS to West Florida Hospital.

The crash happened about 9:20 a.m., and the road remained completely blocked and closed until about 2:10 p.m.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 