Overturned Log Truck, Spilled Logs Close Highway 97 For Hours; One Injured

An overturned log truck shut down Highway 97 for about five hours south of Walnut Hill Monday morning.

The driver lost control in a curve about 1.5 miles south of Tungoil Road and overturned. The truck slid on its side for about 100 yards, destroyed the end of a guardrail before coming to rest against a guardrail on the opposite side of the road. Logs were spilled across a long section of the roadway.

The driver was transported by Escambia County EMS to West Florida Hospital.

The crash happened about 9:20 a.m., and the road remained completely blocked and closed until about 2:10 p.m.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.