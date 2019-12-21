Overall Crime Rate Falls in Escambia County

The overall crime index in Escambia County dropped 2.1% during the first six months of 2019 compared to the previous year, according to data just released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

While the overall crime rate decreased, crime such as murders, robberies, aggravated assaults, burglaries and vehicle thefts increased. Rapes and larcenies decreased.

The countywide report covers crimes investigated by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Pensacola Police Department and other agencies like the Florida Highway Patrol, FDLE, University of West Florida Police and the Pensacola State College Police Department.

The number of reported murders during the period increased in Escambia County from 8 to 11, robberies from 146 to 159, aggravated assaults (including aggravated stalking) from 565 to 625, burglaries from 816 to 912, and vehicle thefts from 280 to 290. The number of larcenies dropped from 3,504 to 3,222 and rapes from 106 to 91.

During the first half of 2019, 33.2% of crimes in Escambia County were cleared, compare to 32.5% in 2018.

Across the state, Florida’s crime volume dropped 6.1 percent, or 17,079 fewer reported index crimes, compared to the first six months of 2018. The statewide crimes of murder, rape, robbery, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft were down, while aggravated assault and domestic violence crimes increased slightly.

