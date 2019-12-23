One Injured In Crash On Highway 95A In Molino
December 23, 2019
One person was injured when their vehicle struck a tree Monday morning in Molino.
The driver lost control, ran off the roadway and hit the tree on Highway 95A at Sean Road. They were transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
Notice tree always wins.