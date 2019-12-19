One Airlifted After Highway 29 Crash In Cantonment

December 19, 2019

One person was airlifted to the hospital following a Thursday afternoon crash on Highway 29 at Well Line Road in Cantonment.

The crash involved a SUV pulling a utility trailer and a pickup truck.  The southbound lanes of Highway 29 were closed due to the accident.

The wreck is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. The Cantonment, Ensley and Molino stations of Escambia Fire Rescue were dispatched, along with Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “One Airlifted After Highway 29 Crash In Cantonment”

  1. Ekg on December 19th, 2019 4:50 pm

    I happened to drive past that right after it happened. Sure do hope they all survive it!





