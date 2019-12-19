One Airlifted After Highway 29 Crash In Cantonment

One person was airlifted to the hospital following a Thursday afternoon crash on Highway 29 at Well Line Road in Cantonment.

The crash involved a SUV pulling a utility trailer and a pickup truck. The southbound lanes of Highway 29 were closed due to the accident.

The wreck is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. The Cantonment, Ensley and Molino stations of Escambia Fire Rescue were dispatched, along with Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.