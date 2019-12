Need Last Minute Gift Wrapping? The Tate Band Has You Covered

There’s one more chance today to get your gift wrapping problems solved by the Tate High School Showband of the South. The band will be wrapping gifts for donations from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Christmas Eve at the Walmart on Highway 29 in Ensley. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.