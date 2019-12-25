Navy Federal Employees Give The Gift Of Christmas To Local Families

Navy Federal Credit Union made Christmas a little brighter for 113 local families, helping Santa Claus to fulfill the families’ wish lists through its employee-driven Adopt-A-Family program. Recipient families were identified in partnership with teachers across Escambia and Santa Rosa County School Districts.

For Tina Taylor, a grandmother and primary guardian to her seven grandchildren, her biggest wish was enough chairs so her family “can all eat together at the table.”

Navy Federal employees loaded up a big truck to make their rounds of gift deliveries. As Taylor opened the door, all of her grandchildren ran out with huge smiles as they saw bikes being rolled into the front yard and they rushed to help unload dozens of wrapped gifts to be placed under their tree.

The biggest smile of all came from Taylor as she saw her only Christmas wish come true, watching Santa Claus and his elves unload enough chairs for her entire family to gather around the table together.

“This is more than I could have ever imagined,” said Taylor. “I’ve never seen the kids this happy. I just want us all to be able to eat together and now we can do that. I can’t thank them enough.” The feelings of joy and happiness were certainly mutual for the Navy Federal employees.

“Our team members look forward to the Adopt-A-Family program every year,” said Navy Federal spokesperson Brandi Gomez. “As soon as the family wish lists go on the tree at work, they are all taken within a few hours.”

“As special as it is for the families receiving gifts, it’s just as special for our team members,” said Gomez. “They spend weeks getting together to pick out items and spend their own money to go shopping for the gifts. We all just feel blessed to be able to be a part of this and get the opportunity to help families in our community.”

In addition to the Adopt-A-Family program, Navy Federal employees at the Greater Pensacola Operations campus gave back this holiday season through gathering more than 1,800 toys, including bikes and scooters, and donating $1,500 to the local Toys for Tots program in partnership with the United States Marine Corps Reserve.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.