Mobile Home And Heavy Truck Registrations Due December 31

Scott Lunsford, Escambia County Tax Collector, reminds those residents who own mobile homes, heavy trucks, nine-passenger, for hire and commercial vehicles to renew their registrations by December 31.

Mobile homes not taxed as real property are subject to annual registration fees. Each section of the mobile home requires a separate registration that must be displayed and visible from the roadway. Registration fees are based on the length of the mobile home and must be renewed by December 31. A delinquency fee will be charged if the registration is not renewed by January 10, 2020. Mobile homes taxed as real property (RP) must display a permanent RP decal.

Florida law requires that registrations for all trucks with an empty weight of 5,000 pounds or more expire in December. The registered owner is required to declare a gross vehicle weight (GVW). Registration fees are determined by the gross vehicle weight.

Citizens are encouraged to visit EscambiaTaxCollector.com, click the “Express Lane – Same-Day Vehicle/Vessel Registration Renewal and Pick Up” button to renew online fee free with eCheck. Renewals processed before 3 p.m. Monday through Friday can be picked up the same day. Renewals after 3 p.m. can be picked up the next business day.

Customers who do need to visit our offices can join the line online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com and manage their time their way. Citizens select an office location and type of service, receive a message with approximate service time and then continue their regular activities until the service time approaches.