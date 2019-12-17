Missing, Endangered Adult Last Seen At Molino Tom Thumb

December 17, 2019

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing and endangered adult last seen at the Tom Thumb at Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino.

Collin Dewayne Book was last seen on Monday, December 16. He was wearing khaki shorts, and unknown color t-shirt, a brown leather vest with a satin back, and tennis shoes. He was also carrying a baby blue color backpack. Authorities said he may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Collin Dewayne Book is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Comments

2 Responses to “Missing, Endangered Adult Last Seen At Molino Tom Thumb”

  1. Kelsey on December 17th, 2019 7:02 pm

    Hope he gets home safe

  2. Lynn on December 17th, 2019 5:53 pm

    Does he have longer hair now like long enough to pull back into a pony tail?





Written by William Reynolds 

 