Missing, Endangered Adult Last Seen At Molino Tom Thumb

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing and endangered adult last seen at the Tom Thumb at Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino.

Collin Dewayne Book was last seen on Monday, December 16. He was wearing khaki shorts, and unknown color t-shirt, a brown leather vest with a satin back, and tennis shoes. He was also carrying a baby blue color backpack. Authorities said he may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Collin Dewayne Book is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.