Man Gets Life In Prison Without Parole For Murder Of Beulah Convenience Store Clerk

An Escambia County jury sentenced a man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the for the death of a Beulah convenience store during a robbery last year.

Effidarius Bryant was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery for the February 19 death of f Govardhan “Reddy” Kotha, a clerk at the Quick Fill gas station located at 7144 Mobile Highway. Kotha was killed the day before he planned to leave town to attend his daughter’s wedding.

Two other people are also charged in connection with the robbery.

Keandra Martez Smith is charged with murder and robber with a firearm; he is scheduled to appear in court in February. Crystal Clausell is charged with robbery with a firearm and is scheduled to appear on January 3.

A customer that entered the store the night of February 19 called authorities because he did not see a clerk in the store and the register drawer was open.

On the surveillance video, deputies watched as Smith entered the store in a gray hoodie. He purchased sunflower seeds and left the store. Then Bryant entered the store wearing mask, brandishing a 9mm semi-automatic automatic handgun at Kotha. A short time later, he lifted the cash register draw and fired two shots at Kotha, hitting him in the upper chest and head, according to a report.

Smith, according to the report, left the store without taking any cash.

By early morning, surveillance images were posted on social media and news media, including NorthEscambia.com. A tipster came forward an identified one of the suspects as Smith to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith was taken into custody and transported to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, wearing the same hoodie as in the surveillance video. A police report notes he was distraught and crying hysterically.

At no point did Smith attempt to render first aid to Kotha, contact emergency medical services or reach out to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the report revealed.

Smith provided his DNA to authorities, according to the report.

Clausell and Bryant were dating, the investigation revealed.