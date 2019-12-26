Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Two People Playing Basketball On Tate Road

December 26, 2019

A Cantonment man was charged with allegedly pointed a gun at two people as they played basketball near a local road.

Kenneth Lee Pedicord, 18, was booked into the Escambia County Jail two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Pedicord was allegedly the passenger in a vehicle that stopped as two people were playing basketball at a residence near the road in the 1200 block of Tate Rate. Pedicord allegedly asked the victims if they wanted any marijuana before pointing a handgun in their direction.  Both victims ran into a nearby wooded area.

Pedicord was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 