Lots Of Deliveries On The Road This Christmas Season. This Was Probably The Biggest.

December 17, 2019

There are a lot of deliveries on the road this Christmas season. This might just be the biggest in Escambia County. And it’s not going to fit under the tree.

Traffic on Highway 29 was backed up Tuesday morning as the super-oversized load traveled north on Highway 29.  Escorted by the Florida Highway Patrol, the truck stopped at every intersection to make sure it would fit under the traffic lights.

There’s no word on what the delivery is or where it was headed. (So sorry if we ruined your Christmas surprise. And good luck on the wrapping.)

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

6 Responses to “Lots Of Deliveries On The Road This Christmas Season. This Was Probably The Biggest.”

  1. Chad Stewart on December 17th, 2019 4:55 pm

    It came through Crestview as well!!

  2. Tickled on December 17th, 2019 4:53 pm

    George! Not nice! But oooooh so funny!

  3. Alan on December 17th, 2019 4:11 pm

    Some people get all the good toys.

  4. George on December 17th, 2019 4:04 pm

    Is this a load of natural gas for century?

  5. Chris Maloney on December 17th, 2019 3:18 pm

    I’m going to guess either something to do with the Crist Plant or the Ship down at the Pensacola Port. It’s expensive whatever it is bring on that type of trailer.

  6. MegaTower on December 17th, 2019 3:08 pm

    This vessel is ASCENDing north…





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under MORE TOP STORIES 

 