Lots Of Deliveries On The Road This Christmas Season. This Was Probably The Biggest.

There are a lot of deliveries on the road this Christmas season. This might just be the biggest in Escambia County. And it’s not going to fit under the tree.

Traffic on Highway 29 was backed up Tuesday morning as the super-oversized load traveled north on Highway 29. Escorted by the Florida Highway Patrol, the truck stopped at every intersection to make sure it would fit under the traffic lights.

There’s no word on what the delivery is or where it was headed. (So sorry if we ruined your Christmas surprise. And good luck on the wrapping.)

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.