It’s The Last Day To Save 3 Percent On Your Property Tax Bill

December 31, 2019

Today is the final day to save 3 percent on your property tax bill.

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford said the 3 percent percent discount on payment of real estate and tangible personal property taxes ends Tuesday, December 31.

To receive the three percent discount, payments must be:

  • made online by midnight, CST, December 31, at EscambiaTaxCollector.com;
  • mailed with a December postmark;
  • left by midnight, December 31, in a 24-hour drop box available at all locations.

All Escambia County Tax Collector offices will be closed on Wednesday, January 1 for the New Year’s holiday.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 