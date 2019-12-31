It’s The Last Day To Save 3 Percent On Your Property Tax Bill

Today is the final day to save 3 percent on your property tax bill.

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford said the 3 percent percent discount on payment of real estate and tangible personal property taxes ends Tuesday, December 31.

To receive the three percent discount, payments must be:

made online by midnight, CST, December 31, at EscambiaTaxCollector.com;

mailed with a December postmark;

left by midnight, December 31, in a 24-hour drop box available at all locations.

All Escambia County Tax Collector offices will be closed on Wednesday, January 1 for the New Year’s holiday.