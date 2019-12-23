Here’s The Holiday Trash Schedule You Need To Know

Here is the holiday trash schedule for ECUA in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, the Town of Century and the City of Pensacola.

ECUA ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Garbage, Yard Trash & Recycling Services: All Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday collections during the two weeks will be made one day later than normally scheduled.

ECUA SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Garbage, Yard Trash & Recycling Services: Tuesday, December 24: No garbage or yard trash collection. Tuesday recycling collection will be made on Saturday (12/28/19). There are no other changes to sanitation collections on the Christmas or New Year’s holiday weeks. All collections will be made on their regularly scheduled days. There are no changes to commercial dumpster service.

ECUA OFFICE/BILL PAYMENT

ECUA offices will be closed December 24 and 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday, and on January 1, 2020, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. The customer service office and walk-in payment areas only will be closed on December 31. All other ECUA offices and the drive-thru window will be open on this day.

TOWN OF CENTURY GARBAGE

Town of Century garbage pick up will be one day later that normal during the holiday period. Collections will be on Thursday, December 26 instead of December 25, and Thursday, January 2 instead of January 1.

CITY OF PENSACOLA

There will be no pickup changes for City of Pensacola Sanitation customers due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.