FWC Law Enforcement Report: Meth, Antlerless Deer, Failing To Report Deer

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following activity during the period ending December 5 in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

No report received for Escambia County.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officer Roberson was on land patrol in the Escambia River Wildlife Management Area (WMA) near Keyser Landing when he saw a vehicle parked in the woods. Officer Roberson approached the vehicle and observed an individual with a lighter, heating up a clear pipe commonly used to cook drugs. Officer Roberson identified himself and observed another individual in the truck, along with a white substance in a clear plastic baggy in between the individuals. K-9 Officer Hutchinson arrived shortly after to assist. Both suspects were booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail for the possession of methamphetamines.

Officers Andrews and Allgood were conducting water patrol on opening morning of duck season in the Santa Rosa Sound and observed three male subjects in waist deep water near a camouflaged hunting blind. A resource and license inspection found an unplugged shotgun. The appropriate citation was issued.

Officer Specialist Lewis was on land patrol in Blackwater River State Forest on opening day of General Gun Season when he heard a shot at the final minutes of legal shooting hours for deer. The shot sounded like it originated on private property near his location. Officer Lewis located a hunter with an antlerless deer, which the hunter admitted to shooting on the property. Antlerless deer were not permitted to take on that day and the hunter was cited appropriately.

Officers Hutchinson and Hicks were on patrol near Blackwater State Forest when they observed a deer being cleaned behind a barn. They conducted a resource check and found that the deer had not been recorded on a harvest log. The person admitted to knowing he had to log the deer, but chose not to do so. The subject was issued a citation and a Santa Rosa County Court date for failure to report the deer.

Officers Hicks and Hutchinson were patrolling the Blackwater State Forest when they located three large piles of trash that had been dumped along one of the roads. They collected evidence from the trash piles that led them to a residence. Once at the residence they contacted three male subjects who all admitted to dumping the trash in the woods. The appropriate citations were issued with a court date and the men were instructed to remove the trash and properly dispose of it.

Officers Murphy and Hutchinson received a complaint of a subject who had shot a spotted fawn with his bow and left it to waste in the Blackwater State Forest. While conducting their investigation, Officer McVaney helped them identify the subject and confirm that he had already harvested and registered his yearly bag limit for antlerless deer. The subject was located and admitted to shooting the fawn and leaving it in the woods. An arrest warrant was filed through the State Attorney’s Office for the violations of taking a spotted fawn and taking over the yearly bag limit of antlerless deer.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

