Frank “Jun Jun” Pleasant, Jr.

Wille Frank “Jun Jun” Pleasant Jr., transitioned from his earthly home to his eternal home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Willie was a native of Pensacola, FL, and a resident of Moss Point, MS, for the past two years. He was an entrepreneur who loved being outdoors within nature as a fisherman.

Willie is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Frank Pleasant, Sr., and Mae Francis Coats-Baggett, both of Pensacola, FL; his sister, Alexia Rochelle Baggett of Pensacola, FL; and an uncle, Raymond Coats of Moss Point, MS.

Wille leaves to cherish his loving memories: his sisters, Lucretia C. Coats of Pascagoula, MS and La Maysha Pleasant of Gulfport, MS; his nieces, Crenishal M. Thompson of Pascagoula, MS, Cierra S. Thompson of Pascagoula, MS, and Amiah E. Pleasant of Gulfport, MS; his nephews, Christon S. Thompson of Moss Point, MS, Warren M. Heterington III and Marquiston D. Sherrod, both of Gulfport, MS, and Neveahn J. Broadnax of Pascagoula, MS; his aunts, Elaine Coats-Cotton of Pensacola, FL, Brenda Coats of Biloxi, MS, Michelle Coats of Columbus, GA, Faye Pleasant and Shelia Renee Pleasant, both of Pensacola, FL; his step-aunt, Ethel Berryman of Pascagoula, MS; his uncles, Eric Coats of Moss Point, MS, Abe Pleasant and Sam Pleasant, both of Pensacola, FL; and grandparents, Iva Dean and Roy Coats, both of Moss Point, MS; along with a host of cousins and special friends that will miss him dearly.

Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday 28, 2019, at noon atOlivet Missionary Baptist Church, 5925 Frederick St., Moss Point, MS 39563. Entrusted to Guardian Angels Funeral Home, 2034 Old Mobile Ave, Pascagoula, MS 39563.