Florida Department Of Corrections Announces Christmas And New Year’s Visitations

The Florida Department of Corrections has announced visitations will include Christmas Day and New Year’s Day in addition to regularly scheduled weekend visitation.

Normal visitation schedules, including visitation on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, will be observed. State government offices will be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, but these additional administrative closures will not affect the visitation schedule for state correctional institutions.

Pictured: Inside Century Correctional Institution. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.